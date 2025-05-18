"Can't Find Anyone So Handsome": Asaduddin Owaisi Laughs Off Pak Trolls

Laughing off Pakistani trolls' all-out attacks against him, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP said he is now Pakistan's "dulhe bhai" -- meaning brother-in-law.

At a press conference in Hyderabad after the Centre chose him to be part of one of the seven delegations that will travel abroad to expose Pakistan's links to terror, Mr Owaisi was asked about the relentless trolling he was facing from Pakistani handles following his strong remarks in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"I am Pakistan's dulhe bhai, no one else but me. They cannot spot anyone so outspoken, so handsome. They can see only me from India. Keep watching me and listening to me, it will enhance your knowledge. The hay in your brain will be cleaned and your ignorance will end," the Hyderabad MP said with a smile.

Mr Owaisi, who has made headlines for his no-holds-barred attacks on Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack left 26 innocents dead, has been at the receiving end of troll attacks from across the border. A vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, Mr Owaisi has been a loner, politically. While the BJP has tried to paint him as a radical, the Opposition has claimed he is the BJP's 'B-team'.

Being his party's only MP, Mr Owaisi almost missed the Centre's all-party meeting after the Pahalgam attack. Initially, the government had said only parties with at least five MPs could attend the meeting. The AIMIM chief objected to this, and Home Minister Amit Shah then invited him to the meeting. From almost missing out on the all-party meeting to being included in the government's delegation, Mr Owaisi has come a long way in one month.

In the days following the terror attack, Mr Owaisi blasted Pakistan and its leaders for their role in terror attacks on Indian soil. He distributed black armbands before Friday prayers at a mosque and took on Pakistan's politicians who made provocative remarks. The AIMIM chief made it clear that while he will continue to criticise the government on domestic matters, he will stand firmly for India in national security matters.

Thundering at Pakistan leaders' nuclear threats, he said, "Pakistan always talks about being a nuclear power; they need to remember that if they enter a country and kill innocent people, that country will not sit quietly. No matter the government, by killing our people on our land, and targeting them based on religion, what 'deen' are you talking about? You have acted like ISIS." He also said Pakistan was not just an hour behind but half a century behind India.

Mr Owaisi's unequivocal stand against terror has brought him huge popularity. Visuals of him screaming "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Hindustan Zindabad" have drawn praise from his harshest critics in the right wing.

On representing India abroad, the Hyderabad MP said, "This is not about any party affiliation. We will have a more detailed meeting before leaving. This is an important task. I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility."