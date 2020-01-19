Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out At RSS Chief Over 'Two-Child Policy' Suggestion

"When I speak about unemployment, they say I give inflammatory speeches," Asaduddin Owaisi said. (File)

Hitting out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his proposal to make the two-child norm in India mandatory, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the NDA government failed to even address the unemployment problem in the last five years.

Addressing a rally in Nizamabad district on Saturday, in the run up to the municipal polls in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP said, "Mohan Bhagwat says to make two children policy. They (BJP government) failed to provide employment to anyone in last five-and-half-years. Now, RSS is talking about two-child policy."

Noting that 60 per cent of the country's population is below the age of 40, Mr Owaisi alleged that the centre failed to provide jobs to young people.

"In 2018, 36 unemployed youth committed suicide every day. Shame on you.. And you talk of (law for) two children. You failed to prevent 36 children from committing suicide. I have more than two children," Mr Owaisi said.

Recalling that PM Modi had once talked about providing two crore jobs annually, the AIMIM leader said, "When I speak about unemployment, they say I give inflammatory speeches."

"You are running the government, not me and hence I will ask the question and you answer.. RSS asks to control the population of Muslims. They will not talk of providing employment and when I question," he added.