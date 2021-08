As PM Jan Dhan Yojana Completes 7 Years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Scheme

PM Modi lauded his government's 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' as it completed seven years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded his government's 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' as it completed seven years, saying the scheme, which facilitates the unbanked population to open a bank account, has forever transformed India's development trajectory.

It has ensured financial inclusion and a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless Indians, PM Modi said, adding that the initiative has also boosted transparency.

"I would like to applaud the untiring efforts of all those who have worked to make PM Jan Dhan a success. Their efforts have ensured the people of India lead a better quality of life." he tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that 36.86 crore bank accounts out of the 43.04 crore opened under the programme are operative.

The government has said that financial inclusion of such a vast number of poor population has helped a number of welfare programmes, including cash transfer, in reaching their target population.



