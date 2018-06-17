As PM Chairs Plan Meet, Show Of Solidarity For Arvind Kejriwal: 10 Points
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's threatens to overshadow today's NITI Aayog meeting
All India | Edited by Mala Das (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: June 17, 2018 09:55 IST
NITI Aayog meet: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and other chief ministers are attending
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a key meeting of the NITI Aayog - the government's policy think-tank - which will be attended by chief ministers, union ministers and top bureaucrats. The day-long fourth meeting of the Governing Council is expected to discuss crucial policy matters and the centre's flagship schemes. But Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's threatens to overshadow the meet; four of Mr Kejriwal's counterparts - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy - have backed him, saying they will meet the Prime Minister to seek his intervention to resolve what they have described as a "constitutional crisis".
Here are the latest developments:
The four chief ministers, who were denied permission to meet Mr Kejriwal on Saturday, have accused the centre of stoking the crisis and "destroying" the federal structure.
"If this is happening in the capital, then what will happen in other states? We will meet the Prime Minister tomorrow and request him to intervene and solve the problem," Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.
Mr Kejriwal will skip today's meeting; he along with his three ministers has been camping at a waiting room at the Lt Governor's for the last seven days, demanding an end to a "strike" called by bureaucrats in response to an alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.
Thanking the four Chief Ministers for their support, Mr Kejriwal - who told NDTV that the officers' protest was at the "instance of the Prime Minister" - on Saturday said, "We all will work together to save democracy".
Hitting out at the four chief ministers, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Saturday said that the leaders were in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and not to do politics. "It doesn't suit them," he said.
The sit-in by Arvind Kejriwal has become the latest rallying point for opposition parties which, enthused by the recent electoral successes in many states, are relishing the idea of a united front against the BJP ahead of 2019.
Today's meeting is also expected to see Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu raise the issue of the centre's refusal to grant 'special category status' to his state. This will be the first time Mr Naidu will come face-to-face with the Prime Minister after his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in March over the special status issue.
"We will strongly demand the promise of according special category status be honoured immediately in tune with the people's sentiments and that the centre extend all support to the state till we reach a level-playing field with other states," Mr Naidu said during a meeting with his ministers and bureaucrats on Friday.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, whose swearing-in ceremony last month had turned into a show of opposition unity, said that he has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister today to discuss the recently formed Cauvery Water Management Authority (CMA).
At today's meeting, measures taken to double farmers' income and the progress in flagship schemes are among a host of issue that will come up for discussion, according to an official statement on Saturday. The development agenda for 'New India 2022' is also expected to be approved in the meeting, according to the official statement.