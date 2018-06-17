As PM Chairs Plan Meet, Show Of Solidarity For Arvind Kejriwal: 10 Points

NITI Aayog meet: Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and other chief ministers are attending

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair a key meeting of the NITI Aayog - the government's policy think-tank - which will be attended by chief ministers, union ministers and top bureaucrats. The day-long fourth meeting of the Governing Council is expected to discuss crucial policy matters and the centre's flagship schemes. But Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's threatens to overshadow the meet; four of Mr Kejriwal's counterparts - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy - have backed him, saying they will meet the Prime Minister to seek his intervention to resolve what they have described as a "constitutional crisis".