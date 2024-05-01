'As Long As I Am Alive, There Will Be No Religion-Based Reservation': PM Modi

PM Modi also emphasised that as long as the BJP is there, reservations will be protected (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Congress, which had targeted him in 2014 as a 'tea-seller', had got such a reply from the country that the party which once used to occupy 400 seats, is now being brought down to 40 only.

Addressing the Vijay Vishwas meeting here today, PM Modi said that the government that was there before 2014 in the Centre was only known for news of terrorism, scams and corruption all around the country.

"This Congress 'Jamat' should listen, as long as Modi is alive, there will be no reservation on the basis of religion. Reservations for SC, ST, and OBCs have been given by the Constitution, and no one can take them away," he added.

PM Modi also challenged the Congress to declare that they would not provide reservations on the basis of religion.

"Today, I want to challenge the prince of Congress and his party to declare that if they have the courage, they will never provide reservations on the basis of religion and will not play with the Constitution. They will not do this because "Dal mein kuch kaala hai," he said.

PM Modi also emphasised that as long as the BJP is there, reservations will be protected.

"The prince of Congress proudly called the entire Modi and OBC communities thieves. No opportunity is being left to spread hatred against Gujaratis. In 2024, Congress and the INDI Alliance have come up with the new lie that reservations will end. Those who are talking about 400 seats, even today, the NDA has around 360 seats in the Parliament, and parties like BJD and YSRCP, which were not in our alliance, supported us anyway. I had the strength of 400 in Parliament. But we did not commit the sin of withdrawing the reservation," PM Modi said.

Sharpening his attacks on Congress, the Prime Minister added that even today, Congress has no issues, no vision, and no passion to work.

"The country was immersed in despair. I left no stone unturned in my efforts. I spent every moment in the name of my countrymen and the country. I tried to take the country out of that troubled situation.

"In 2014, Congress tried to belittle me by calling me "chai wala" and doubted what I could do for the country. I was made fun of. But the country gave them such an answer that the party that once used to occupy 400 seats, now being brought down to 40 only," he said.

Further, PM Modi asserted that results of the 2024 election will come out on June 4, but he has prepared a plan for what to do in the first 100 days in his third term.

"We are going to come up with new resolutions for the development of the welfare of the poor and farmers. I am not going to be satisfied with winning just 26 seats (in Gujarat), but have to win every booth. When every vote goes to Modi, then the guarantee will be confirmed," he added.

