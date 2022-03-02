As Kashmir School Reopens After 31 Months, Some Children Say Can't Recognise Friends

The students say the extended school closure has affected their education.

Schools in Kashmir came alive today after renaming shut for 31 months due to the security situation in the border territory and the Covid pandemic.

The students say it was hard to recognise many of their friends as they saw them for the first time since August 2019.

During this long closure, most of the children couldn't even access online education for 18 months due to an internet blockade following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019.

Today, lakhs of children returned to schools. The students say the extended closure has affected their education as well as their social and emotional bonding.

"I don't even recognise myself right now, let alone any of my friends. I forgot my bus number, my class. Now I'm looking all around trying to look for someone I remember," said Qariya, a class 9 student at the Delhi Public School in Srinagar.

The school has 4,500 students and a grand welcome was organised for them. The first week of reopening has been declared as "happiness week" by all schools.

Qariya says she is very excited after returning to her school but feels shy in communicating with her old friends after losing touch with them.

"When I first came to school, I was an active child. I spoke to everyone. Now I am a bit shy. Maybe because I didn't communicate with a lot of people recently and don't know how to talk to them now," she said.

Sheikh Mustafa was five feet tall when he last attended his school. He has gained another foot in height since. He says he has forgotten how to socialise after remaining confined to his home for over 31 months.

"It looks a bit awkward to see your friends and teachers after 31 months. We have forgotten how to socialise. I was five feet tall when I last saw them. Today, I'm six feet," he said.

Bazila was in class 6 when school was closed for summer break in July 2019. Today, she is in class 9.

"It was a difficult task to recognise names and faces. We are back in school after such a long time. There was lots of commotion and a little nervousness as well," she said.

The teachers say empty school buildings were like haunted houses all this time. Today, they have come alive with the smiling faces of children.

"I'm feeling alive today after 31 months. We are alive. We, teachers, were coming to school without a break but the buildings used to look haunted. The school building was scary. Today, there is life and we want this life to continue," said Syed Sumaira, a teacher.

The education of children has been the biggest causality of conflict in Kashmir. The frequent shutting down of classes by separatists, and curfews and restrictions by the authorities in the last three decades has adversely impacted learning.

"We only hope education is not allowed to suffer anymore," said another teacher.