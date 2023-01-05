As Jains Slam 'Tourist Place' Tag For Shrine In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren Taps Centre

Reacting to protests by Jains over designating their main shrine Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand as a religious and eco tourism destination, Chief Minister Hemant Soren today wrote to the Centre for it to take "appropriate decisions" on the 2019 notification.

He wrote that the state's 2021 tourism policy — it is also being opposed by the community — is for forming a management board that can better manage the shrine.

Led by the state's Tourism Secretary, it will have six non-government members who are being chosen, the letter says. It goes on to say that the community's opposition is to declaring Parasnath Hills, where the shrine is located, as an "eco tourism" area.

The letter to the Union Environment Ministry comes days after the ministry wrote to the state asking it to “recommend necessary modifications for further needful action”.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government, however, has been arguing that the original notifications were done by BJP governments, and that the Centre needs to act. BJP's Raghubar Das, who was chief minister in 2019, has said that wrong decisions can be corrected now.

Jain community leaders fear that designating the place as a tourist destination may "hurt its sanctity".

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Tourism Secretary Manoj Kumar told PTI that the move to designate 200 locations, including Sammed Shikharji, as a tourist destination was for "administrative convenience".

These locations have long been identified nationally and internationally as tourist places and attract pilgrims and visitors from across the world, he stressed.

The notification has a provision for establishing an authority, with representatives from the Jain community, to frame rules for better management of Shri Sammed Shikharji, he added.

He said the state government is also ready to amend the classification and include "Jain religious place" for Sammed Shikharji.

The shrine in Parasnath Hills in Giridih district, home to the highest peak in the state some 160 km from state capital Ranchi, is among the holiest places of the Jains, including for both Digambar and Shwetambar sects, as 20 of the 24 Jain Tirthankaras attained 'moksha' (salvation) in this location.

Mr Kumar said Parasnath Hills is not like any other normal tourist place as it comes under the jurisdiction of a wildlife sanctuary and, even for small construction, permission has to be sought from wildlife authorities.

"Actually, the notification is in favour of the Jain community," PTI further quoted him as saying. "Parasnath Authority has already been formed but it was not functional. We are now trying to operationalise it. The authority can implement rules that they are trying to enforce there," he further said, adding that six non-official directors can be roped in the authority and the deputy commissioner concerned has already sought names from the Jain community.

"We have proposed before the higher-ups to amend the notification by adding 'Jain religious place' in it. We will follow whatever directions are issued from higher authorities," he said.

The Jain community, however, is fears that that hotels, bars and restaurants will come up there "destroying the sanctity of the place".

"The government's proposal to include 'Jain religious place' in the notification is just eyewash. We are a minority community that contributes significantly to the economy. We demand that the notification be scrapped," said Padam Kumar Chhabra, a Jain community leader in Ranchi.

Jains are a small minority — around 1 per cent of India's population — but have been influential in business and form about 5 per cent of Mumbai City district, considered the country's financial capital.

The National Commission for Minorities has taken note and scheduled a hearing for January 17. It can make recommendations to governments.