'Our Shrine Not A Tourist Spot': Why Jains Are Protesting Across India

Members of the Jain community are protesting across the country against their prime religious shrine Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand having been listed as a tourist destination — they fear it'll hurt the place's sacredness. Though the declaration is not new, the protests have led to the Centre asking the state how it can be modified.

Sammed Shikharji, atop Parasnath Hill in Girdih district, is considered the biggest pilgrimage site by both the Digambar and Svetambar sects of the Jains.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government led by Hemant Soren argues that the original notifications were done by BJP governments, and that the Centre needs to act.

"We respect all religions, and we will decide after properly looking into the matter," Mr Soren has said, "I have not yet seen the matter in detail, but it is about a notification by the central government."

The Centre's Narendra Modi government had in August 2019 notified an eco-sensitive zone around the Parasnath Sanctuary and approved eco-tourism on a proposal sent by the state's then BJP government. The then chief minister Raghubar Das has said that if any wrong decisions were made, they can be corrected now.

The Union Environment Ministry has in the latest written to Hemant Soren's government, citing representations from the Jain community, and asked it to “recommend necessary modifications for further needful action”.

Protests have, meanwhile, intensified after a Jain saint, Muni Sugyeya Sagar, who was on a hunger strike in Rajasthan's Jaipur, died on Tuesday. Community leaders claimed he died as “martyr for the cause”.

Demonstrations have been held in several cities of UP, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, besides in Mumbai and at the India Gate in national capital Delhi.

Rajasthan's Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also spoke with Hemant Soren. His office said Mr Soren told him that he wants “a positive solution as soon as possible”.

Jains are a small minority — around 1 per cent of India's population — but have been influential in business and form about 5 per cent of Mumbai City district, considered the country's financial capital.

The National Commission for Minorities has taken note and scheduled a hearing for January 17. It can make recommendations to the governments.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)