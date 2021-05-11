Egypt Sends 30 Tonnes Of Covid Medical Aid To India

The supplies were brought to Delhi in three aircraft.

As India battles a severe wave of coronavirus pandemic, Egypt has sent 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including 300 oxygen cylinders, 50 oxygen concentrators, and 8,000 vials of Remdesivir.

The supplies were brought to Delhi in three aircraft.

"Reflecting Egypt's solidarity with India as it battles against COVID-19, Egypt under the directives of President Abdelfattah Elsisi, came forward in assisting India by providing 30 tonnes of medical relief supplies," the Egyptian Embassy said.

It said the consignments were received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi by Egyptian Ambassador Heba Elmarassi and representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The embassy said the supplies are an affirmation of the "strength of the historical ties, strategic partnership and the distinguished relations" between the two countries.

"There is no doubt that India that has been an inspiration for civilization, diversity and humanity over thousands of years, will surpass these current circumstances with strength and solidity as we know India," Elmarassi said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 78,595 vials of Remdesivir, sent by Gilead Sciences, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. Remdesivir is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"Appreciate gift of another 78595 vials of Remdesivir from @GileadSciences that arrived in Mumbai today," he tweeted.

Last month, Gilead Sciences, the US manufacturer of Remdesivir, announced that it will donate 4,50,000 vials of antiviral medicine to India.

Mr Bagchi also said that the UAE has sent India five lakh Favipiravir tablets.

"Further deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Thank our close partner and friend UAE for gifting over 5 lakh Favipiravir tablets," he said in another tweet.