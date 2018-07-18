As Crucial Elections Near, BJP To Hold National Executive Meet Next Month

BJP's national executive meeting has been delayed as Amit Shah is currently visiting various states

The national executive of the BJP will meet for two days in Delhi next month, ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in three states later this year followed by the 2019 Lok Sabha election.



According to a BJP leader, the meeting has been scheduled for August 18 and 19.



The last meeting of the national executive, a platform for the Bharatiya Janata Party to set its national political agenda, had taken place in September last year.



