As #10YearChallenge Goes Viral, BJP's #5YearChallenge With Election Twist

The UP government has allotted Rs. 4,200 crore budget for the Kumbh 2019.

As the #10YearChallenge goes viral, the ruling BJP and its supporters have tweaked the raging trend to deliver their own message ahead of the national election, due by May. The party has used #5YearChallenge to contrast its performance with that of the previous Congress-led government.

One example, on the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, for which the Uttar Pradesh BJP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have pulled out all the stops, the party has highlighted the massive increase in budget.

"Here is our #5YearChallenge. In 2013, only Rs. 1,300 crore were allocated for Kumbh. In 2019, Rs. 4,200 crore budget provided for Kumbh 2019," the BJP tweeted.

The "then and now" meme has come to include the state of airports, highways, bridges, and the economy in general.

A post retweeted by Union Minister Smriti Irani compares the state of the railways in the two eras.

This is what positive change PM @narendramodi has brought in last 5 years in Railway. Reply #5YearChallenge and share what changes you have felt in Modi Era !!! pic.twitter.com/9ma5yaI8dk - Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) January 18, 2019

Another minister, Piyush Goyal, flagged the "long overdue completion of a crucial project like the Bogibeel Bridge".

The long overdue completion of a crucial project like the Bogibeel Bridge, along with transformational policies like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana symbolise the 360 degree makeover India has seen since 2014 #5YearChallengepic.twitter.com/sHbHvpqFTD - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 18, 2019

The Kollam bypass, Western Peripheral Expressway, One Rank One Pension, the list is long.

One tweet claims that there have been "zero" civilian deaths in Indian cities under the Modi government due to terror attacks. Another compares corruption on Congress watch with "not a single scam, zero tolerance towards corruption and boost to transparency" in BJP rule.