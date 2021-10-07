Aryan Khan Applies For Bail, Mumbai Court Decision Tomorrow

Aryan Khan has been sent to judicial custody.

Aryan Khan, the son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in a case involving a rave party in a cruise ship, has been sent to judicial custody. "I am of the view that no custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time was given," the judge said. Within minutes, Aryan Khan's lawyer moved a petition for interim bail.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were not present in court.

Though no drugs were found on Aryan Khan, the Narcotics Control Bureau had made the case that his WhatsApp chats suggested involvement of international drug cartels and need deeper scrutiny.

The 23-year-old also has to be confronted with a couple of men who have been arrested, the agency had said, referring to Archit Kumar, who they said, was arrested on the basis of Aryan Khan's statement.

"We cannot discuss what took the investigation team so much time to arrest the accused with whom they need to be confronted," the court said.

"Police custody of an accused without cogent reason would amount to violation of fundamental rights," court said, adding that the accused cannot be sent to the custody of the investigating agency on "vague grounds".

Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Manshinde had made the case that no drugs were found on him and he cannot be held responsible for the seizures made from others. But Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had argued that the case "has to be looked at in its entirety".