Aryan Khan Drugs Case Live Updates: No Drugs Found With Aryan Khan, Says Anti-Drugs Agency

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was cleared in the drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday. Five other accused in the case were also cleared of the charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

The anti-drugs agency has filed a 6,000-page chargesheet, naming 14 accused, after drugs were found on a cruise ship off Mumbai last year.

Aryan Khan, who had been arrested following the raids, has not been named as an accused.

Here are the Highlights on Aryan Khan drugs case:

May 27, 2022 14:16 (IST) 3 Key Points: Aryan Khan Gets Clean Chit In Drugs Case



May 27, 2022 14:00 (IST) "All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," read a statement by senior NCB officer Sanjay Kumar Singh.

