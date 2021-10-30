Aryan Khan Case Live Updates: Aryan Khan To Be Released Shortly

Aryan Khan, 23, was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court.

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will walk out of jail today after spending three weeks in jail in connection with the drugs-on-cruise-case. He had to spend another night in jail as his bail papers missed the deadline after a nerve-wracking countdown that went down to seconds.

"We won't give special treatment to anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won't be released today," news agency PTI quoted a prison official as saying.

Oct 30, 2021 06:02 (IST) Aryan Khan case: Actor Juhi Chawla stood surety for Aryan Khan



Actor Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in many movies, played an important part in helping with his son Aryan Khan's release from jail. She stood surety for Aryan Khan, who was asked to pay a bail bond of ₹ 1 lakh. That was crucial for the court to send release paperwork to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, where Aryan Khan has spent 22 days.

Oct 30, 2021 05:55 (IST) Aryan Khan to walk out of jail today



