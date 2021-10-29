Aryan Khan Case Live Updates: Juhi Chawla Signs Rs 1 Lakh Surety For Aryan Khan's Bail

Aryan Khan Bail: Aryan Khan was taken into custody on October 3.

Actor Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in many movies, played an important part today in helping with his son Aryan Khan's release from jail.

She stood surety for Aryan Khan, who was asked to pay a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. That was crucial for the court to send release paperwork to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, where Aryan Khan has spent 22 days.

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail three weeks after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case. He will be released only after the Bombay High Court's formal order.

Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and has to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday, a court order said today, listing 14 conditions for his bail.

He has to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, according to the order, and surrender his passport.

The conditions include not leaving the country without permission, "not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media."

Aryan Khan also has to go to the NCB office every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, attend court hearings, and join investigations whenever required.

If any of these conditions are violated, the court says, the NCB can request cancellation of bail.

Aryan Khan, 23, was taken into custody on October 3, hours after drug raids on a cruise ship party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The star son has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8 and had been denied bail twice.

Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail.

The Khans' Mumbai home, "Mannat", usually features legions of fans waiting for a glimpse of SRK, especially on his birthday November 2. In the past few weeks, scores of people showed up at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home, "Mannat", in solidarity, holding up posters and messages for their idol. Within the film industry, besides Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan, few others have openly showed their support.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Aryan Khan Case:

Oct 29, 2021 17:35 (IST) Aryan Khan Bail LIVE: Bail orders were taken out from the box, one last time for the day, at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail at 5:30 pm



Oct 29, 2021 17:07 (IST) Aryan Khan Bail LIVE: Actor Juhi Chawla stands as surety for Aryan Khan.



Oct 29, 2021 17:04 (IST) Aryan Khan Bail LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan leaves his residence - Mannat - ahead of his son's release from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail



Oct 29, 2021 16:27 (IST)

Mumbai | We have received the order of the High Court. The process in on. Once the judge accepts the surety, then we will proceed with other formalities...all should be done by today evening: Satish Manshinde, Aryan Khan's lawyer in Drugs-on-cruise-ship case pic.twitter.com/gNkZNU9RT7 - ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Oct 29, 2021 16:12 (IST) Aryan Khan Bail LIVE: 13 Key Conditions For Aryan Khan, Others' Release From Jail

Each applicant shall fulfill a personal bond of 1 lakh with one surety. The applicants shall not indulge in similar activities.

No communication with co-accused or make calls to persons involved in similar activities. They shall not prejudice the case. They shall not leave country without permission. The accused cannot leave Mumbai without informing Investigating Officer. No statements regarding proceedings in any media including media including social media. The accused shall go to NCB office on each Friday between 11-2pm to mark their presence. They shall attend court dates. They shall join investigation as and when called by NCB. They shall go to NCB as and when called. The accused shall not try to delay trial. If any conditions are violated, the NCB is entitled to apply for cancellation of bail before NDPS court



Oct 29, 2021 15:54 (IST) "Situation Has Changed": Maharashtra Minister's Dig At Anti-Drugs Officer

Senior Nationalist Congress Party Nawab Malik on Friday asked that why the action was not initiated against Kashiff Khan, senior executive of Fashion TV, who had allegedly organised the rave party in Mumbai Cruise ship on October 2, reported news agency ANI.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party Nawab Malik on Friday asked that why the action was not initiated against Kashiff Khan, senior executive of Fashion TV, who had allegedly organised the rave party in Mumbai Cruise ship on October 2, reported news agency ANI. The Maharashtra Cabinet Minister alleged Kashiff Khan was let off by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede because he is probably a friend of Mr Wankhede. Addressing a press conference, Mr Malik said, "Almost a month ago, a person (Kiran Gosavi) who was involved in arresting an innocent youth is now behind the bars. Another person (Sameer Wankhede) who was leading the raid is now knocking doors of the court, requesting to transfer the case investigated by the Mumbai Police to CBI or NIA."

Oct 29, 2021 15:47 (IST)

#AryanKhan bail order | The order also states that the applicant should attend the NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 1100-1400 hours to mark their presence. Applicant should not leave the country without permission from NDPS Court - ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Oct 29, 2021 15:08 (IST) Aryan Khan Case- Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi To NDTV: Shah Rukh Khan Made Notes To Help Legal Team, Savvy

Oct 29, 2021 13:32 (IST) "SRK Made Notes To Help Legal Team, Savvy": Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi To NDTV

Driven to drinking "coffee after coffee", a desperately worried Shah Rukh Khan gave notes and suggestions to the legal team working for his son Aryan Khan's bail, high-profile lawyer Driven to drinking "coffee after coffee", a desperately worried Shah Rukh Khan gave notes and suggestions to the legal team working for his son Aryan Khan's bail, high-profile lawyer Mukul Rohatgi shared on Thursday, calling him "savvy and hands-on". Read more

Oct 29, 2021 13:30 (IST) Updates: Would Aryan Khan Walk Out Of Jail Today

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be able to walk out of jail today if the 'release order' document reaches the prison's 'bail box' by 5:30 pm today. If it reaches after that, he would have to spend another night in the jail, according to rules.

Oct 29, 2021 12:29 (IST) What Aryan Khan Said Upon Hearing He Had Got Bail

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case on Thursday, was informed of the Bombay High Court's decision by the staff in Arthur Road Jail. Jail officials said he was happy to receive the information about getting bail and also expressed his gratitude to the prison staff. The information was conveyed to him at around 6 pm. The officials said Aryan also promised to provide financial help to the families of some prisoners he got acquainted with during his stay in the jail. He also assured them of legal help.

Oct 29, 2021 11:32 (IST) Mumbai | This is my 3 visit here(Arthur Rd Jail). I talked to him for about 20 mins and told him he will be out today or tomorrow. He told me to get him out today only & told me that he hadn't slept and eaten for 5 days in excitement: Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant pic.twitter.com/gbW0ojQOQ8 - ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021