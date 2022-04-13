Aryan Khan Case: Anti-Drugs Agency Suspends Probe In-Charge, Intel Officer

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has suspended two officers probing the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan was arrested during an NCB raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3, 2021.

He and 19 others were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Aryan and 17 others got bail while only two accused are currently in judicial custody.