Arvind Subramanian Resigns As Professor From Ashoka University

Arvind Subramanian was appointed Chief Economic Advisor on October 16, 2014

Eminent economist Arvind Subramanian has resigned as professor from Ashoka University, two days after noted political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta's exit from the institution.

Mr Subramanian, former chief economic advisor, had joined Ashoka University as a professor in the Department of Economics in July 2020.

"Dr. Subramanian has resigned," a senior faculty member of Sonipat (Haryana) based Ashoka University said.

A query sent to Ashoka University regarding the resignation remained unanswered till the filing of the story.

Mr Subramanian was appointed Chief Economic Advisor on October 16, 2014, for a period of three years and was given an extension in 2017.

However, he quit the job with close to one year of his tenure remaining and returned to the US. Mr Subramanian's official contract was till May 2019.

Ashoka University is a private liberal arts university and it describes itself as ''a pioneer'' in its focus on providing a liberal education at par with the best in the world.

The university claims that it helps students become well-rounded individuals who can think critically about issues from multiple perspectives, communicate effectively and become leaders with a commitment to public service.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)