Arvind Kejriwal's Party Plans Expansion In Gujarat, Sets Eyes On UP Too

After civic poll results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took part in a roadshow in Surat. File

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to expand its footprint in Gujarat after it won 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation elections held earlier this year.

Three Independent councillors have now joined the party at Sidhpur in Patan district in the state. The councillors have said that they decided to join the party because they are impressed by the "Kejriwal Model" in Delhi. Also, they said, AAP councillors in Gujarat are doing good work in areas they were elected in.

In the civic polls in Surat held in February, the BJP managed to retain power by winning 93 out of the 120 seats. The Congress failed to open its account and AAP emerged as the opposition by winning 27 seats. Following the results, Delhi Chief Minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal took part in a roadshow in Surat and said the party would seek votes in the next Assembly elections in Gujarat based on the performance of the 27 newly elected councillors in Surat.

According to party leaders, several local leaders have joined the AAP following its performance in the Surat civic polls.

The party, meanwhile, is also trying to expand in Uttar Pradesh after 83 of its candidates were elected as Zilla Panchayat members, 300 as pradhans and 232 as Block Development Council members in the local elections held in May.

According to party insiders, several local leaders are joining the party in the state. On Saturday, several people joined the AAP in Prayagraj.

Both Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat go to Assembly polls next year.