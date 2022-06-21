Arvind Kejriwal's Deputy Faces Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia faces a Rs 100 crore civil defamation case by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Earlier this month, Mr Sisodia had alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Sarma awarded a contract for Covid Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to a company linked to his wife and grossly overpaid for the gear.

"My client Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has filed an FIR. Manish Sisodia gave a political statement and dragged my client's name. Riniki Bhuyan has not filed any tender for the process. She submitted the PPE kit as donation under CSR activities," said P Nayak, the counsel representing Ms Sarma.

The matter is expected to be listed tomorrow at Gauhati High Court.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife's company. He paid Rs 990 for the PPE kits while others were purchased at Rs 600 a piece from another company on the same day. This is a huge crime," Mr Sisodia had claimed, saying he had the documents to prove so.

At the time, Mr Sarma had warned Mr Sisodia "will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation".

The couple has strongly denied the allegations against them.