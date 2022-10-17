Arvind Kejriwal's 'Break Open Jail ' Slogan As Manish Sisodia Is Questioned

Arvind Kejriwal has thrown his weight behind his deputy, even calling him today's Bhagat Singh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said his deputy Manish Sisodia will be free, even as there has been no official information on him being arrested yet.

"Prison locks will break, Manish Sisodia will be free," he tweeted in Hindi while sharing a video of Mr Sisodia addressing supporters before he headed to the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning in an alleged liquor policy scam case.

In the news video clip shared by Mr Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia says the government wants to imprison him, but he is a follower of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and is not afraid of going to jail.

"20-year-olds sacrificed their lives for our freedom struggle. The nation demands sacrifice once again. The nation demands once again someone who is not scared to go to jail, and we are proud that we don't fear that," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi earlier in the day predicted his arrest as part of what he called a BJP "plan" to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Gujarat election. He also took out a roadshow in an open-roof SUV on his way to the CBI office and made many stops, including at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Raj Ghat, and addressed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers.