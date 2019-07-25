Arvind Kejriwal Working With Intent To Take Revenge, Says Alka Lamba

This is not the first time Alka Lamba has been at loggerheads with the Aam Aadmi Party

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of hampering the CCTV installation work being carried out by her in her constituency.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is working with the intent to take revenge which is affecting the lives of people in the Chandni Chowk Vidhan Sabha constituency. What kind of political example is AAP trying to set by hampering the CCTV installation work I started in the area," Ms Lamba posted on Twitter

In a subsequent tweet, she warned AAP that she was not afraid to fight the government to provide safety to the people in her constituency.

"I will not let my people be a victim of AAP's vendetta politics, I am not afraid to fight the government for the safety and rights of my people. You will have to answer the people why you stopped the CCTV installation work, there is no difference left between you and other parties now," her next tweet read.

This is not the first time Alka Lamba has been at loggerheads with her party, she had earlier too accused AAP of sidelining her during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections

Post the disastrous results for AAP in Delhi and other states in the general elections, Alka Lamba had said she had been removed from the party's official Whatsapp group and termed it was the party's method of trying to pin the blame on her.

