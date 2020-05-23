'Sikkim Integral Part Of India': Arvind Kejriwal Withdraws Delhi Ad

Such errors also cannot be tolerated, Arvind Kejriwal said (File)

A newspaper advertisement that erroneously implied that Sikkim is not a part of the country, has led to the suspension of a Directorate of Civil Defence officer and a clarification from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this evening.

The advertisement published on Saturday in leading Delhi newspapers called for volunteers to join the Civil Defence Corps - a citizens' emergency force. While listing the criteria for those who want to join, the ad classified Sikkim among foreign nations. "Eligibility - have to be citizen of India, subject of Bhutan, Nepal and Sikkim, or resident of Delhi," the ad read.

Sikkim had asked the Delhi government to immediately withdraw the ad.

"In the recent newspaper advertisement of Delhi Government for enrolment of volunteers for Civil Defence Corps, Sikkim has been clubbed with Bhutan and Nepal as a separate country... This is immensely hurtful to the people of Sikkim, who take pride in being the citizens of our great country," SC Gupta, Sikkim's Chief Secretary, wrote to the Delhi government,

The Delhi government was also slammed on social media over the advertisement, following which Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted that the concerned officer was suspended for making the error.

"A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an Advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries," Mr Baijal tweeted, adding ,"Zero tolerance for such gross misconduct".

The Delhi administration has issued directions to withdraw the controversial advertisement.

Sikkim, one of the eight northeast states, is known for its picturesque landscape. It is a prominent off-beat tourist destination in India.