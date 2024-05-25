'Won't Tolerate....': Arvind Kejriwal Snubs Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry Over Poll Remarks

Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain had endorsed Arvind Kejriwal's post

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, out on bail to campaign for the ongoing election campaign, today sharply reacted to a Pakistan Minister for his remarks on Lok Sabha elections.

Arvind Kejriwal voted today in the national capital along with his father, wife and children. He also shared a photograph on X - earlier known as Twitter - after casting vote.

"My father, wife and both my children voted. My mother could not come today as she is very ill. I have voted against inflation, and unemployment," Mr Kejriwal posted.

Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain - quoting Mr Kejriwal's post - said, "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism."

Responding to this, the Delhi Chief Minister said that instead of interfering in India's internal affairs, Fawad Hussain should rather focus on the poor state of his country.

"We are fully capable of handling our issues. The situation of Pakistan is very poor now and you should take care of your country," he said.

"Elections are our internal matter. India will not tolerate interference by the biggest sponsors of terrorism," he said in another post.

Taking a dig, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Arvind Kejriwal has "massive support" from Pakistan.

"I've told you, not only Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal has got massive support in Pakistan," Mr Rijiju posted.

I've told you, not only Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal has got massive support in Pakistan.

सिर्फ राहुल गांधी ही नहीं, अरविंद केजरीवाल को भी पाकिस्तान में भारी समर्थन है। pic.twitter.com/o0hOfN3xDz — Kiren Rijiju (मोदी का परिवार) (@KirenRijiju) May 25, 2024

Voting is taking place today in eight seats each in Bihar and Bengal, seven in Delhi, 10 in Haryana, four in Jharkhand, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and the final seat in Jammu & Kashmir -- Anantnag-Rajouri, where poling was moved from the third to the sixth phase.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4 after the last phase of the election ends on June 1.