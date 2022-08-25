Arvind Kejriwal vs Assam BJP Minister On Assam School Merger Move

"Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took a dig at the BJP-led Assam government over its decision to merge schools that had recorded zero pass percentage in class 10 examinations this year with other schools. Mr Kejriwal today tweeted saying closing schools is no solution.

"Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right," he said.

This jibe comes at a time when Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been very categorical about taking action against schools that registered zero pass percentage in HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and AHM (Assam High Madrassa) examinations, 2022.

Meanwhile, countering Mr Kejriwal's tweet, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika wrote on his official Twitter handle, "Firstly, schools in Assam are not being closed, rather amalgamated to improve the overall educational environment! Secondly, respected CM @ArvindKejriwal ji have no rights to speak on educational upliftment as his fake 'Delhi Model Schools' have been busted from time to time."

Firstly,schools in Assam are not being closed,rather amalgamated to improve the overall educational environment!

Secondly,respected CM @ArvindKejriwal ji have no rights to speak on educational upliftment as his fake ‘Delhi Model Schools' have been busted from time to time. (1/2) https://t.co/rO88xd3ywK — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) August 25, 2022

Mr Hazarika further slammed Mr Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for "destroying" the education quality in Delhi which as alleged by the minister has brought down the pass percentage of Class 10 from 90.09 per cent in 2011 to 81.27 per cent in 2022.

"The AAP education model has demolished Delhi's education system, bringing down Class X pass % from 99.09% in 2011 to 81.27% in 2022! The great model schools of Delhi stand poorly in all aspects as compared to Puducherry! Kejriwal ji should visit Assam rather to learn," wrote Mr Hazarika in his tweet.

Already, 34 government or government-aided schools and another 57 venture schools that had zero pass percentage have been shortlisted to be shut down or merged with other schools, officials have said.