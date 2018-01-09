Arvind Kejriwal Visits NCC Republic Day Camp

A contingent of NCC cadets from all the three wings of Army, Navy and Air Force, presented a 'Guard of Honour' to the chief minister who was the chief guest at the event.
Around 2070 cadets are participating in the camp that will conclude with PM Rally on January 28. Two marching contingents, and two marching bands, all- boys and all-girls each, will march on the Rajpath on January 26
Mr Kejriwal, during his address, lauded the efforts of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in bringing about a change in the youth profile of the nation by its untiring effort and dedication.
He praised the cadets for their performance.
Comments
Later, Mr Kejriwal and senior officers from the NCC watched a cultural programme by the cadets.