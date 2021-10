Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya for 'Ram Lalla darshan' (File)

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on October 26.

Mr Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya for 'Ram Lalla darshan', informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Earlier, in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt.