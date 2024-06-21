Arvind Kejriwal To Leave Jail Today, Probe Agency Challenges His Bail

Aam Aadmi Party leaders will go to greet Arvind Kejriwal as he walks out of Tihar jail today after being granted bail in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy. A Delhi court granted bail to the Delhi Chief Minister after his lawyer argued that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had presented no evidence against Mr Kejriwal. The probe agency has challenged the bail in Delhi high court.

But ahead of Mr Kejriwal's release in the evening today, AAP will present a united front as they protest over a water shortage in the national capital. Water Minister Atishi and Mr Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will visit the Raj Ghat today where the former goes on an indefinite hunger strike.

Delhi has been hit by a heatwave with temperatures soaring over 50 degrees Celsius which has been made worse by a severe water crisis. Delhi government have approached the Supreme Court claiming that neighbouring Haryana is blocking water from coming into the national capital.

Atishi in her appeal said, "Till the time Haryana doesn't release water into the Yamuna, water shortage will continue in Delhi. Munak Canal is receiving very little water and on the other hand, Wazirabad Barrage is receiving no water. The water from Yamuna goes to water treatment and is then resent to Delhi's public after re-treatment. But there is no water in Yamuna, the reason why the supply is halted. I can just stand before the Haryana government with folded hands and appeal to save the lives of Delhi's public.

Around 4 pm today, Atishi and other AAP leaders will go to Tihar jail as Mr Kejriwal walks out of the prison.

The ED arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21 over money laundering allegations while framing the Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after the Lieutenant Governor raised red flags. The ED has alleged the money Mr Kejriwal got from the liquor sellers was used to fund the party's campaign in Goa since he is the convenor of the AAP.

Mr Kejriwal and the AAP have from the start maintained the Centre has been misusing its agencies to harass the Opposition with false cases.

Yesterday, the judge ordered Mr Kejriwal's release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh but imposed certain conditions before granting him the relief, including that he would not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

The judge also directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation.