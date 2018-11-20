Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Rallies In 10 Lok Sabha Constituencies In Haryana

Mr Kejriwal will go to Sonipat to give ex-gratia of Rs. 1 crore to the family of BSF jawan Narender Singh

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, whose party has announced to contest both the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections in Haryana, will hold rallies covering each of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

AAP state unit president Naveen Jaihind said the party would hold a public rally in Gurugram on November 24.

On December 2, the party will hold a rally in Faridabad, followed by another one on December 3 in Narnaul, while on December 9, a rally has been planned in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

The schedule for the remaining rallies will be announced later, Mr Jaihind said.

He added that Mr Kejriwal will go to Sonipat on Wednesday to give ex-gratia of Rs. 1 crore to the family of BSF jawan Narender Singh, who was brutally killed by Pakistani troopers along the International Border (IB) near Jammu in September.

The AAP government had earlier approved a proposal to amend a rule on giving ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of slain security personnel to include those who have settled in the national capital after joining the service.

On September 21, Mr Kejriwal had also visited Mr Singh's native village.

Mr Jaihind said Mr Kejriwal was stopped by BJP activists from visiting a state-run dispensary at Karnal on Saturday and wondered if the M L Khattar-led dispensation "will do the same when he visits the martyr to give the ex-gratia".

"Will they stop him here too," he wondered.

The Delhi chief minister had recently written to Mr Khattar, expressing his wish to inspect some government dispensaries of Haryana. He had also invited his Haryana counterpart to visit the "mohalla clinics" set up by the AAP dispensation to check the "ground reality" of health institutions in the national capital.

The Haryana CM does not have the courage to either visit health clinics in Delhi or allow the AAP to inspect its own clinics because while the Delhi clinics are so well maintained, those of the Haryana are in a total mess and the BJP government has not done anything to improve them, Mr Jaihind alleged.

Mr Jaihind also charged the BJP-led Haryana government of tearing down the party's 200 banners and posters in the state.