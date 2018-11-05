Arvind Kejriwal Talks Of 'Legal Routes' After Chaos At Signature Bridge Opening

Arvind Kejriwal also questioned Delhi police's ability to provide security to government functionaries.

The clash at the opening of Delhi's Signature Bridge -- between BJP's Manoj Tiwari and the police, snowballed today, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party again questioning the role of the police and whether they should be entrusted with the security of the elected representatives of Delhi.

Claiming he did not get an invitation to the event despite being a lawmaker from the area, Mr Tiwari had turned up at the venue. Later, he was caught on camera punching the police while being escorted out. In another video, he is seen threatening the police, claiming he had identified the men concerned.

AAP said after Mr Tiwari's exit, his supporters had indulged in hooliganism, throwing bottles on the stage while the Chief Minister was addressing the gathering.

Calling what happened "pretty serious," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. "Delhi police virtually handed over the CM, the ministers and the entire Del govt program in the hands of hooligans. Can Delhi police be entrusted with the security of Delhi govt and its functionaries? Delhi govt will explore legal options".

Over 5000 people had come to witness the opening of the signature bridge.

There were questions on why the police did not file a case against Mr Tiwari even though he was seen punching a police officer on duty.

In their statement to the media yesterday, the Delhi Police did not mention the matter.

"The main function was held smoothly without any disturbance... Though there was slogan shouting, the police segregated the groups and did not allow any clash or violence to take place," a senior officer had told the media.

Mr Tiwari had claimed that he was "manhandled and pushed".

"I am very disappointed with Aam Aadmi Party's behaviour. Is this a way to treat a parliamentarian? Even the police have misbehaved with me. The police is with them," he added.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh hit back, arguing that the BJP "did not invite the Chief Minister for the inauguration of metro rail lines to Noida, Bahadurgarh, or Faridabad". "He (Mr Kejriwal) was also not invited for the Skywalk inauguration at the ITO, which was built by Delhi's Public Works Department. Now the BJP has come to stage a drama," Sanjay Singh tweeted.