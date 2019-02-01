Arvind Kejriwal Slams Centre, Calls Notes Ban A 'Mega Scam'

Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the Centre, saying that unemployment was at its highest since independence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took a jibe at the central government calling demonetisation a "mega scam" and said that unemployment was at its highest since independence.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, "Demonetisation was not a disaster, it was a mega scam. It destroyed India's economy & irrespective of whichever fraud Modi government might indulge in to hide NSSO data, everyone in this country knows unemployment rate is the highest now than ever since 1947."

Mr Kejriwal's remarks come a day after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday justified the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's demonetisation move and said that it had "struck at the very root" of the country's parallel black economy.