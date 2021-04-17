24,000 Cases In Delhi Today, Short On Oxygen, Beds: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said health infrastructure anywhere had its limits.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday gave a dire warning, saying that the city was fast running out of beds, oxygen and the life-saving drug Remdesivir as it recorded an unprecedented 24,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate had reached a huge 24 per cent - meaning one in four of all people being tested were coming out positive.

"The situation is very serious and worrisome," he said. "Cases have gone up really fast. That is why we are facing shortages even though everything seemed under control until a few days ago," he added.