'Met The Brave Man': Arvind Kejriwal Calls On Satyendar Jain In Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared pictures of his meeting with Sayendar Jain

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former minister Satyendar Jain at a hospital where he is being treated for a head injury.

Mr Jain was in Tihar jail for nearly a year since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He was granted interim bail for six weeks after he suffered a head injury in a fall in the prison bathroom.

Met the brave man…..the hero.. pic.twitter.com/d5gzKoDud9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 28, 2023

Mr Kejriwal shared pictures of his meeting with Mr Jain, where the party colleagues are seen embracing each other and chatting. "Met the brave man.....the hero," the AAP national convener tweeted.

In the pictures, Mr Jain's head is bandaged and his left arm is in a sling.

The former Delhi minister is under treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. He had reportedly suffered a blood clot due to his head injury but is currently stable.

Granting him interim bail, the Supreme Court had asked the AAP leader not to speak to media and said he should not leave the National Capital Region.

The Enforcement Directorate's case against Mr Jain is based on a complaint registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI FIR alleges that the former minister had acquired movable properties disproportionate to income between between 2015 and 2017.

Mr Jain stepped down as minister in February, along with Manish Sisodia, Delhi's former deputy chief minister, now in prison for alleged corruption in the liquor policy case.