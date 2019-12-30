Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Make Delhi Pollution-Free In 5 Years

Arvind Kejriwal is addressing rallies ahead of Delhi assembly elections. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today promised to make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing his third town hall meeting in Delhi, Mr Kejriwal said his government took several steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 per cent.

"But if re-elected, I will make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years," Mr Kejriwal said.

Responding to a question, the Delhi chief minister also promised to make bus rides free for students after elections.

"After the election is over and the government comes to power again, we will make bus rides free for students also," he said.

Other promises made by him included providing drinking water straight from taps, and preventing sealing drives when the AAP wins MCD elections.

Taking a dig at BJP's recently-released ''Aarop Patra'' (chargesheet), Mr Kejriwal said it is certain that AAP is forming the government in Delhi.

"Let the BJP give its suggestions. We will include the same in our manifesto," he said.

On the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Mr Kejriwal said that work would not happen in unauthorised colonies just be making statements.

Ahead of Delhi assembly elections early next year, the AAP is holding town hall meetings to interact with the public and discuss their policies of the past five years.

