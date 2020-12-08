Bharat Bandh: AAP Says Arvind Kejriwal 'Under House Arrest', Delhi Police Says No

Arvind Kejriwal meeting the protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest by the police ever since he met with the protesting farmers yesterday and has been forced to cancel his meetings, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged this morning. The Delhi Police denied the charge.

AAP also alleged that the Chief Minister was deliberately blocked because of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against the central government's new farm laws.

The party said Delhi Police, on orders from the Union Home Ministry, got the three mayors of the city's various civic bodies to protest in front of the Chief Minister's home and used it as an excuse to block the exits. Mr Kejriwal's residence has been barricaded completely, with none allowed to enter or leave the premises, AAP claimed.

All of his official meetings have been cancelled for the day given the circumstances, AAP leaders said.

Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner for North District, Anto Alphonse, denied the party's allegations, dubbing them "lies" and "baseless". "We are alert. Arvind Kejriwal left home at around 8pm yesterday and returned around 10pm. There is no issue at all," Mr Alphonse said.

Mr Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border point between Delhi and Haryana on Monday to meet the protesting farmers and review arrangements for them. Thousands of farmers have been parked there, along with other border points with Delhi and other states, in protest against the central government's farm laws passed in September.

They have been seeking the unconditional repeal of the three laws that they view as severely harmful to them. The protesters' Bharat Bandh has the support of several political parties, including the Congress, the Left, the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

In anticipation of trouble, several leaders of various parties in Uttar Pradesh, including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, have allegedly been detained or put under house arrest-like conditions. On Monday, Mr Yadav tried to break barricades and leave for a protest rally in Kannauj, but was detained by the police.