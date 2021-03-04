'All Is Well': Arvind Kejriwal, Parents Get Vaccinated For Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting vaccinated today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today got vaccinated at New Delhi's Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Hospital today, three days after Phase II of India's nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive began. He was administered Covishield. Mr Kejriwals parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, too, got their injections, along with him.

All three received their first dose in the morning today. Covishield is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute and developed in partnership with Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca. Russia's Sputnik-V and Cadila Healthcare's ZyCov-D, too, are likely to enter the market shortly.

The Delhi Chief Minister's father, Gobind Ram Kejriwal, getting vaccinated today.

"My parents and I have taken a jab of Covid-19 vaccine at LNJP Hospital. We took Covishield. We don't have any problems (after vaccination) and are in good health," Mr Kejriwal said after receiving the first dose. "I appeal to those who are eligible for vaccination to come forward to take the vaccine. There are good facilities at LNJP hospital. There is no need to fear. Doubts in people's mind (about vaccine) no longer exist."

The Delhi Chief Minister's mother, Gita Devi, getting her first dose at LNJP, New Delhi.

The first phase of the campaign targeted healthcare and other frontline workers, but had not kept pace with expectations.

As part of the second phase, which aims to cover almost 30 crore people, those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities are being targeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the phase on Monday by getting himself injected with Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

In Delhi, the drive spans 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals. The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres, while up to Rs 250 per dose will be charged at private facilities. There are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category for this phase in Delhi.

"We are in touch with the Central government. If needed, we will increase vaccination centres," the Chief Minister said today.