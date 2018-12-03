Arvind Kejriwal Cleared In Case Of Rioting In Front Of PM's House In 2012

Arvind Kejriwal and six others were charged for rioting and other offenses. (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Monday discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and six others in a case of alleged rioting in front of the house of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2012.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the order.

According to the prosecution, on August 26, 2012, Mr Kejriwal and others had held a demonstration against coal scam in front of PM Singh's house and in order to stop them, water cannons were used following which the volunteers became violent.

Thereafter, police had fired several rounds of tear gas to driving them off. Some people then attacked the police with flag sticks. The barricade was damaged along with certain plants, the police said.

The Delhi Police had charged them for rioting and other offenses.

Besides Mr Kejriwal, the court also discharged Ghan Shyam, Mahesh, Deepak Chhabra, Ranjit Bisht, Amit Kumar Singh and Gautam Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)