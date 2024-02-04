Delhi Police Ask Arvind Kejriwal To Submit Evidence Over Poaching Claims

Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to submit the evidence by Monday.

Delhi police today asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to submit the evidence to prove his allegations that the BJP offered Rs 25 lakh each to seven of its MLAs for quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to submit the evidence by Monday.

Mr Kejriwal had last month alleged that the BJP threatened his imminent arrest in the Delhi Liquor Police case and spoke to about 21 AAP MLAs, of which seven had been offered Rs 25 lakh for the switch.

The alleged conversation involved a sinister plan to topple the AAP government in Delhi, Mr Kejrwal had alleged.

"Recently, they [BJP] has contacted 7 of our MLAs of Delhi and said - 'We will arrest Kejriwal after a few days. After that, we will break the MLAs. Talks have been held with 21 MLAs. Talking to others also. After that, we will topple the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also come. Will give Rs 25 crore and contest the elections on BJP ticket," Mr Kejriwal had posted on X - formerly known as Twitter.

पिछले दिनों इन्होंने हमारे दिल्ली के 7 MLAs को संपर्क कर कहा है - “कुछ दिन बाद केजरीवाल को गिरफ़्तार कर लेंगे। उसके बाद MLAs को तोड़ेंगे। 21 MLAs से बात हो गयी है। औरों से भी बात कर रहे हैं। उसके बाद दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार गिरा देंगे। आप भी आ जाओ। 25 करोड़ रुपये देंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2024

The Chief Minister said that the alleged attempts to destabilise his government are driven by the AAP's good work in the national capital. Despite various obstacles, Mr Kejriwal added, the people of Delhi hold immense love for AAP, making it difficult for the BJP to defeat them in elections.

A team of Delhi Police officials reached Mr Kejriwal's residence on Friday to serve notice but, sources said, the men at his home refused to accept it.

The team reached the Delhi Chief Minister's home again on Saturday. The notice was finally handed over to the officials present at his house, it's learnt.

Delhi minister Atishi was also serve a notice today in connection with the poaching allegations.