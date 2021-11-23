'Will Reveal Before...': Arvind Kejriwal On Punjab Chief Ministerial Face

Arvind Kejriwal said his party would announce its CM candidates before all other parties.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal today said that his party will announce its chief ministerial candidates for the upcoming state elections before the Congress or the BJP. "All political parties declare their CM candidates closer to the date of elections, either close to or after the model code of conduct is enforced," he said at a press conference in Punjab. Citing the example of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, he said that Congress declared his name just one week before the elections.

Mr Kejriwal also took a swipe at the Congress and BJP over questions about his party's chief ministerial face, pointing out that he was only following his rivals in not announcing a name. "Punjab: Congress isn't announcing if (Charanjit Singh) Channi, (Sukhjinder Singh) Randhawa or (Navjot Singh) Sidhu will be CM face. UP: Ruling BJP isn't announcing if Yogi or someone else will be CM face. The same goes for Goa and Uttarakhand. We'll announce it before them," he told NDTV in response to a question on this topic.

He assured the audience that his party would declare its CM faces before all other parties.

Mr Kejriwal launched "Mission Punjab", his party's election campaign for the state, from the Moga district yesterday. He interacted with a large group of auto drivers yesterday and even accepted a dinner invitation from one of the attendees. He went to his auto in his autorickshaw. State CM Charanjit Singh Channi had also met auto-rickshaw drivers yesterday morning and announced waiver of all pending challans for them.

The AAP chief had also attacked Mr Channi, calling him a "fake Kejriwal" for allegedly copying his election promises to the people of Punjab. "There is a fake Kejriwal roaming around. Whatever I promise in Punjab, he does the same after 2 days. He does no work, he is a fake," he said while announcing a cash transfer scheme for women in the state. In addition to promising free electricity for the people in the state, he yesterday announced a monthly direct transfer of Rs 1,000 for all women aged 18 years and above.