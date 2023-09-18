'Will Spend Every Penny...': Arvind Kejriwal In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Urging voters to uproot the BJP government and Congress from the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to give Aam Admi Party (AAP) a chance to form the government, ensuring that his party will spend every penny of the government on the public.

"In Madhya Pradesh, there are two parties...This time you people uproot these parties and give one chance to AAP...I challenge you, you will forget both of these parties..." AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a rally in Rewa.

Exuding confidence that AAP can provide a corrupt-free government, Arvind Kejriwal said," There is no dearth of money. These people(Madhya Pradesh government) have looted(you). We ended corruption in Delhi. When our government came to Punjab, we raided the former ministers. (Here too) We will put them (corrupt ministers) in jail."

"A lot of money will be recovered from them, and you will get free education and free electricity. The Madhya Pradesh government's every penny will be spent on you. All the money will be spent on you," he added.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh AAP in-charge Bhupinder Singh Joon said that AAP is planning to fight on all 230 seats in the legislative assembly elections that are scheduled to be held later this year.

The AAP has appointed Jagtar Singh Diyalpura and Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya as Madhya Pradesh co-incharges ahead of the state legislative polls.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after the then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

