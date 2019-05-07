Is Arvind Kejriwal Leader Of Delhi Or Dharnas, Asks Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath says after entering Delhi he was appalled with condition of roads here.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today asked whether Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the head of the city administration or leader of dharnas and demonstrations.

Addressing a rally at Mandawali in support of the BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Yogi Adityanath said, "We are confident that he will be opening our victory tally in Delhi just as he opened for team India in cricket."

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he landed at the Hindon Air Base and after entering Delhi he was appalled with the condition of roads here.

"The AAP government has turned Delhi into a city of potholes and has hurt the sentiments of people of the city. Kejriwal has nothing to do with 'vikas' (development) and he does not have any interest in working in collaboration with the central government for the betterment of the national capital," Yogi Adityanath said.

He asked whether the AAP chief was a "mukhiya (leader) of Delhi or dharna".

He said Mr Kejriwal attacked the same Congress over corruption and dishonesty before gaining power in Delhi and now it is desperate to "make alliance" with the party. "Their reality is before the public," he said.

"Democracy or politics done without values and ideals is dangerous for the country," he said.

During his speech, he also hit out at the Congress, saying it has "failed" as a party and staring at defeat even in its bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"Congress has failed because it does negative politics. And after the prince (Rahul Gandhi), it fielded its princess (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). And what happened after that...they are staring at a defeat in Amethi too," the BJP leader claimed.

