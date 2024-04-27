Arvind Kejriwal In Jail, Wife Holds Massive Roadshow In Delhi

"We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy," Sunita Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "sher" (lion) and nobody can break him, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal as she held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate on Saturday evening.

Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands.

She said the Delhi chief minister was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics.

#WATCH | Delhi | Sunita Kejriwal, wife of CM Arvind Kejriwal, holds a roadshow in Kondli area in support of AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/zdzeTZwSgE — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife will spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders.

Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.

