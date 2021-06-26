'Fight Over? Let's Do Some Work': Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Oxygen Report

"My crime is I fought for the lives of Delhi's two crore people": Arvind Kejriwal said (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered the centre an olive branch on Saturday afternoon - a day after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the government clashed over claims the national capital had "exaggerated" medical oxygen needs during the peak of the second Covid wave.

Mr Kejriwal - whose administration fought an extended court battle with the centre over supply of medical oxygen to the city in April and May - called on the government to "come together to ensure nobody will lack oxygen in the third wave", and threw in a sarcastic swipe for good measure.

"If your fight over oxygen is over... let's do some work? Let's come together to make a system that ensures nobody will lack oxygen in the third wave. In the second, people suffered a severe shortage of oxygen... this should not happen in the third wave," the Chief Minister said in Hindi.

"If we fight amongst ourselves coronavirus will win. If we fight together, India will win," he said.

ऑक्सिजन पर आपका झगड़ा खतम हो गया हो तो थोड़ा काम कर लें?



आइए मिलकर ऐसी व्यवस्था बनाते हैं कि तीसरी वेव में किसी को ऑक्सिजन की कमी ना हो। दूसरी लहर में लोगों को ऑक्सिजन की भीषण कमी हुई।अब तीसरी लहर में ऐसा ना हो।



आपस में लड़ेंगे तो करोना जीत जाएगा। मिलकर लड़ेंगे तो देश जीतेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2021

This morning AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria - who led the audit team - spoke to NDTV and, when asked about Delhi "exaggerating" oxygen needs, said: "I don't think we could say that".

On Friday a massive political row erupted after the contents of what central government sources said was the interim report of a Supreme Court-appointed audit team were revealed to the media.

Based on that report, the BJP that is in power at the centre said Delhi had used an incorrect formula to calculate its medical oxygen needs and made exaggerated claims in court on April 30.

A furious AAP hit back almost immediately; Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government had spoken to members of the audit team, who said they hadn't approved a report.

"This is a mischievous act perpetrated by the BJP... an absolute lie. Shame on the BJP," Mr Sisodia raged, asking, "Where those people (who were) begging and crying for oxygen lying?"

Mr Kejriwal also spoke up, particularly as a number of Union Ministers tweeted in apparent unison, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

"My crime is I fought for the lives of Delhi's two crore people," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"When you were addressing election rallies, I was awake all night arranging for oxygen. I fought and pleaded..." he added - a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies in Bengal as the second Covid wave was wreaking havoc in the country.

As the controversy rumbled on, the Delhi government said its calculations were compliant with ICMR guidelines and projecte oxygen needs were "based on active cases... around 1 lakh".

It also said the centre's assumption - that only 50 per cent of non-ICU beds use oxygen - was "not correct" in the context of a respiratory disease like COVID-19.