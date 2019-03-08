'We Can Also Abuse, But We Are Hindus': Arvind Kejriwal Complains To PM

Arvind Kejriwal says Hindu culture doesn't teach us to abuse others (File)

Highlights Arvind Kejriwal complained to PM Modi about abusive tweet by BJP leader The tweet was made by Avadhut Wagh, a Maharashtra BJP spokesperson "Our culture doesn't teach us to abuse others", Arvind Kejriwal retorted

An abusive tweet by a Maharashtra BJP spokesperson on Friday riled AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who referred the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said "our people" can also abuse, but they don't because they are Hindu.

"Prime Minister, you follow this person on Twitter. He is your pupil. He is BJP's office bearer. We can also abuse. But we are Hindu. Our Hindu culture doesn't teach us to abuse others," Mr Kejriwal wrote on Twitter as he shared the abusive tweet by Avadhut Wagh.

Mr Wagh's description on his profile says that he is being followed by PM Modi on Twitter. "Spokesperson-Maharashtra BJP BE(Mech) MFM Engineer by Profession~Politician by Passion #RSS #Sawarkar #Shivaji followed by my living God @narendramodi ji," it says.

In his tweet, Mr Wagh described Mr Kejriwal as a secret colonel of the Pakistani Army in India. He also used expletives for the Delhi Chief Minister.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon called Mr Wagh's comment an insult to democracy.

"Mumbai police should take cognisance of Wagh's bid to instigate hatred and violence and take action against him," she was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

This is not the first time Mr Kejriwal-- a bitter critic of PM Modi-- invoked religion to attack the BJP. Last year, he tweeted up a controversy by linking the death of a 38-year-old multinational executive, shot dead by an Uttar Pradesh policeman in Lucknow, with his religion in an attack on the ruling BJP.

"Why did they kill Vivek Tiwari, a Hindu? BJP leaders are freely raping women and getting away with it. Open your eyes to the fact that the BJP is not a well-wisher of Hindus. They will not think twice before murdering all Hindus to get to power," he had tweeted in Hindi

"No, even though Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. BJP does not protect the interest of Hindus," he added.

He was slammed by the BJP for his comment.

With inputs from agencies