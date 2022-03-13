Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann's Mega Roadshow In Amritsar Today After Punjab Sweep

Aam Aadmi Party registered a massive victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats

Punjab chief minister-elect Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Amritsar today to celebrate the party's landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls.

"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfill the promises we have made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people of the State," Mr Mann told reporters in Sangrur.

Mr Mann, who won from the Dhuri seat by over 58,000 votes, was elected the AAP's legislature party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday. He met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake a claim to form the government.

Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Mr Mann said that the new government in Punjab will strive to take governance to the doorsteps of people so that they do not have to rush to the state capital for solutions.

"We will make efforts to provide all facilities to the people from the comfort of their homes. We went to seek votes door-to-door, even in the fields of the farmers. But after we win, we tell them to visit Chandigarh to get their work done. I want the least number of people to visit Chandigarh to get their work done," he said.