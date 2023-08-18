Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Attend AAP Event In Chhattisgarh's Raipur On Saturday

Arvind Kejriwal will be accompanied by Bhagwant Mann in Chhattisgarh. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a daylong visit to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday, his third trip to the poll-bound state in the past five months.

Mr Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and they will address an Aam Aadmi Party workers' convention at Jainam Manas Bhavan opposite Raipur airport at noon, AAP's state unit chief Komal Hupendi told reporters on Friday.

Mr Kejriwal will also release "guarantee cards" for the people of Chhattisgarh on what his party will implement if voted to power in the state, he said.

Assembly elections in Congress-governed Chhattisgarh will likely be held in a few months.

Mr Hupendi said the visit of the party's top leadership and their interaction with AAP workers will strengthen their preparations for the assembly elections.

Mr Kejriwal addressed a public rally in Bilaspur last month. In March, he had attended an AAP workers' convention in Raipur.

The AAP tried its luck for the first time in assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018 and fielded candidates in 85 of 90 seats but failed to achieve success.

Meanwhile, eyeing a comeback, the BJP on Thursday released its first list of candidates, including Durg MP Vijay Baghel, for 21 seats where it had faced defeat last time.

