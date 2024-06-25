Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: High Court To Pronounce Verdict Shortly

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: He was earlier granted interim bail to campaign for elections

The Delhi High Court will shortly pronounce its verdict on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a stay on the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case. The order is scheduled to be pronounced at 2:30 p.m.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain had reserved the order on June 21 after the agency challenged the trial court's decision and put it in abeyance until the pronouncement.

Arvind Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the AAP, was arrested on March 21 in a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor policy. He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in May to campaign for Lok Sabha elections and returned to jail on June 2.

Jun 25, 2024 14:10 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: Trial Court Granted Him Bail On June 20

The trial court in Delhi had granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal on June 20 and ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, and imposed certain conditions, including that he will not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

Jun 25, 2024 14:07 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing: AAP Chief Defends Trial Court's Bail Order

In his written submission filed on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal, also the AAP's national convenor, defended the bail order by the trial court. He asserted that no prejudice would be caused to the ED if he is released at this stage as he could be sent back to custody in case the high court subsequently decides to set aside the order.

Staying the operation of "the well-reasoned bail order" would amount to virtually allowing the petition for cancellation of the bail, he argued.

Jun 25, 2024 14:04 (IST) Arvind Kejriwal Bail Live: Delhi High Court Reserved Its Order On June 21

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain had reserved the order on Arvind Kejriwal's bail June 21 after the ED challenged the trial court's decision and put it in abeyance until the pronouncement.