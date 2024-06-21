Arvind Kejriwal Bail LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Bail Order “Perverse”: Probe Agency To Delhi High Court

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued interim bail to Mr Kejriwal for election campaigning

Hours before he was set to be released from Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suffered a major setback when the Delhi High Court paused his bail order in a corruption case related to the Delhi Liquor Policy. The move came after Enforcement Directorate challenged Mr Kejriwal's bail in a new petition.

The ED mentioned its petition challenging the trial court's bail order for an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja. The high court said till it heard the petition, the trial court order would not be acted upon.

The AAP chief had secured bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh albeit with conditions on Thursday, in a relief after he was arrested on March 21. Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued interim bail to Mr Kejriwal to campaign for Lok Sabha elections and he returned to jail on June 2.

Jun 21, 2024 13:40 (IST) "Totally Perverse Order": Additional Solicitor General SV Raju On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

"We showed material but nothing considered. There are two ways when bail can be cancelled. If relevant facts are not considered and irrelevant facts considered, that is a ground for cancellation of bail. I am saying look at the soundness of the order. Could have granted bail but not in this manner. Totally perverse order."

Jun 21, 2024 13:39 (IST) "Wrong Facts, Wrong Dates": Additional Solicitor General SV Raju On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

"On wrong facts, wrong dates, you come to a conclusion that mala fide. But why, the reason is missing. My note not considered, not allowed to argue. The arrest was challenged. The remanding court said the arrest was correct. It was challenged before this court. The single judge said nothing wrong with the arrest."

Jun 21, 2024 13:35 (IST) "High Court Said Arrest Is Correct": Additional Solicitor General SV Raju On Arvind Kejriwal

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said that the findings of the High Court were not considered by the trial court. The High Court said that the arrest is correct, there is nothing wrong in it. This decision of the lower court has demolished the decision of the High Court.

Jun 21, 2024 13:34 (IST) "Irrelevant Material" Considered To Grant Bail: Additional Solicitor General SV Raju

"If material irrelevant to grant of bail is considered, the order of bail may be set aside," he said

Jun 21, 2024 13:30 (IST) WATCH: "Treated Like Most Wanted Terrorist": Arvind Kejriwal's Wife On Court Order



देश में तानाशाही इतनी बढ़ गई है कि ED किसी को छूट भी नहीं देना चाहती।



ED अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के साथ देश के Most Wanted आतंकवादी की तरह व्यवहार कर रही है।



अभी तो केजरीवाल जी की जमानत का आदेश Upload भी नहीं हुआ था कि ED Stay लगवाने के लिए High Court पहुँच गई।



लेकिन अभी High... pic.twitter.com/gmxNjeR2Th - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 21, 2024