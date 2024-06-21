Big Setback For Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi High Court Pauses Bail Order

Delhi CM Kejriwal bail has been paused by the Delhi high court. (File)

In a setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi High Court paused his release order in a corruption case related to the Delhi Liquor Policy until Enforcement Directorate's petition is heard. The ED today challenged Mr Kejriwal's bail in the case, just hours before his release from Tihar jail.

The ED mentioned its petition challenging the trial court order for an urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come to it in 10-15 minutes and after that it will hear the matter.

The high court said till then the trial court order shall not be acted upon.

Mr Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and Aam Aadmi Party leaders had planned to visit Tihar Jail at 4 pm today to greet the Delhi Chief Minister.

Yesterday, a Delhi court ordered Mr Kejriwal's release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh but imposed certain conditions before granting him the relief, including that he would not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses. The court had accepted Mr Kejriwal's argument that the probe agency hasn't presented enough evidence since arresting the Delhi Chief Minister on March 21.

The bail came after multiple rounds in trial courts where Arvind Kejriwal has been repeatedly denied bail. He hasn't stepped down as Delhi Chief Minister despite calls from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for his resignation.

In May, the Supreme Court had issued interim bail to Mr Kejriwal for election campaigning. He returned to prison two days before the results were declared.

The ED arrested Mr Kejriwal over money laundering allegations while framing the Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped after the Lieutenant Governor raised red flags. The ED has alleged the money Mr Kejriwal got from the liquor sellers was used to fund the party's campaign in Goa since he is the convenor of the AAP.