Arvind Kejriwal Arrested. He Skipped Summons 9 Times. See Details

New Delhi:
Policemen stand outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier said they suspected the ED would arrest him tonight. Mr Kejriwal, who is also the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had skipped the central probe agency's summons nine times.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi posted on X they have requested the Supreme Court to cancel the arrest, and hold "an urgent hearing tonight itself".
Here's a list of dates when Mr Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons:
First - November 2, 2023
Second - December 21, 2023
Third - January 3, 2024
Fourth - January 18, 2024
Fifth - February 2, 2024
Sixth - February 19, 2024
Seventh - February 26, 2024
Eighth - March 4, 2024
Ninth - March 21, 2024