Arvind Kejriwal Arrested. He Skipped Summons 9 Times. See Details

Policemen stand outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj had earlier said they suspected the ED would arrest him tonight. Mr Kejriwal, who is also the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had skipped the central probe agency's summons nine times.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi posted on X they have requested the Supreme Court to cancel the arrest, and hold "an urgent hearing tonight itself".

Here's a list of dates when Mr Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons:

First - November 2, 2023

Second - December 21, 2023

Third - January 3, 2024

Fourth - January 18, 2024

Fifth - February 2, 2024

Sixth - February 19, 2024

Seventh - February 26, 2024

Eighth - March 4, 2024

Ninth - March 21, 2024