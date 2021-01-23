Arunachal Governor Urges Centre For Infrastructure Development Along India-China Border

Governor requested for better infrastructure along the India-China border.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Saturday requested the Centre to initiate measures for the development of infrastructure along the India-China border in the state.

The governor, speaking at the inaugural day of the 69th plenary of the North East Council (NEC) at Shillong under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said that better road infrastructure is necessary for the state with difficult terrain and high mountains.

"The state government is paying full attention to law and order in the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding and four police stations of Namsai, Roing, Mahadevpur and Sunpura which are under the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA)," he said.

The state has recently got an officer of Major General rank on deputation as the security advisor to the state, the governor said.

"For internal security and law and order, the government is strengthening the police set up but it needs the assistance of the Centre for putting in place crime and criminal tracking network and system in each district. Efforts are underway to boost training, working efficiency and morale of the state police force," he said.

The governor highlighted the need for enhancing the electricity power grid, water distribution system and increasing the number of advanced landing grounds.

Mr Mishra highlighted the need for funds to construct foot suspension bridges at remote places to improve the mobility of Army jawans and civilians.

He requested Mr Shah, also the NEC chairman, to continue providing necessary help for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.